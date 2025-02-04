Olympic bronze medalist to compete in Baku

A team competing under the International Judo Federation (IJF) flag will take part in the Baku Grand Slam, scheduled for February 14-16.

Idman.biz reports that the team consists of 12 judokas, with the most accomplished among them being Tamerlan Bashaev (+100 kg), the 2026 Olympic bronze medalist.

Bashaev also secured third place at the 2023 World Championships in Abu Dhabi and previously won bronze at the 2023 Baku Grand Slam.

The Russian judoka aims to add another medal to his collection in Baku.

