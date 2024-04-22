22 April 2024
Azerbaijan was second in the European Cup - 6 medals - PHOTO

Judo
News
22 April 2024 11:53
Azerbaijan was second in the European Cup - 6 medals - PHOTO

The European Cup among young judokas has ended in Lignano, Italy.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani judokas finished the competition with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

On the second day of the competition, Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg) won a silver medal, and Gadir Huseynov took 7th place. In 100 kg, Ajdar Baghirov won a gold medal, and Nihad Shikhalizade won a bronze medal. In +100 kg, Ramazan Ahmadov climbed to the third step of the honorary chair.

Azerbaijan took the 4th place in the team score and the 2nd place among the boys.

It should be noted that Nizami Imranov won a gold medal in the 60 kg category, and Mahammad Musayev won a bronze medal in the 66 kg category.

