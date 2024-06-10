10 June 2024
EN

President of the Federation: "We had 10 teams"

Equestrian
News
10 June 2024 17:26
15
President of the Federation: "We had 10 teams"

The event is held in Baku under the banner of the International Chovgan Federation (ICF).

This was said by the ICF president Bahruz Guliyev after the opening ceremony of the world championship organized in our capital, as per Idman.biz.

He said that teams representing 3 continents are participating in the World Cup: "There are also debutants among the national teams. An extraordinary General Assembly of the federation was held today. New countries were admitted to membership at the meeting. We have already become a big family. The World Championship will be held every two years from now on. The continental championships will be held in odd years.

According to him, the participation of 10 teams is a good indicator for the ICF, which has 19 members: "We are doing serious work on increasing the number of teams and members. I think that twice as many teams will participate in the next world championships. At the World Cup, horses are provided by Azerbaijan, and for this reason we had 10 team places. We had orders from about 15 countries. We will consider their participation in the next championship."

Nabiyev said that the host of the next world championship will be determined tomorrow.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national team captain evaluated the victory over Kazakhstan
17:34
Equestrian

Azerbaijan national team captain evaluated the victory over Kazakhstan

"We believed that we would win"
World Chovgan Championship kicked off in Baku - PHOTO
16:00
Equestrian

World Chovgan Championship kicked off in Baku - PHOTO

"All this greatly supports the recognition of chovgan in the world"
Competitions for the Omar Cup were held - PHOTO
27 May 18:00
Equestrian

Competitions for the Omar Cup were held - PHOTO

Athletes under 20 years of age from different equestrian clubs of Azerbaijan participated in the competition
Farid Gayibov: "Victories are still ahead" - PHOTO
21 May 14:28
Equestrian

Farid Gayibov: "Victories are still ahead" - PHOTO

The inauguration ceremony of the Professional Chovgan League was held
Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation appealed to the sponsors: "There are new projects" - VIDEO
20 May 13:17
Equestrian

Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation appealed to the sponsors: "There are new projects" - VIDEO

"The main interest of the participating teams is related to the prize"
Number of teams in the Azerbaijan Professional Chovgan League determined - PHOTO
20 May 13:08
Equestrian

Number of teams in the Azerbaijan Professional Chovgan League determined - PHOTO

All meetings will take place at Bina Equestrian Center

Most read

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final
9 June 16:25
Wrestling

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

The best arenas in the world - Baku Olympic Stadium included
8 June 17:45
Football

The best arenas in the world - Baku Olympic Stadium included

The 100 best stadiums in the world have been announced.

Azerbaijan beat Armenia
8 June 12:34
Basketball

Azerbaijan beat Armenia

Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team played their first match in the qualification stage of the European Cup
DISCOUNT from Liverpool
8 June 18:00
Football

DISCOUNT from Liverpool

Barcelona is interested in player's service