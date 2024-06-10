President of the Federation: "We had 10 teams"

The event is held in Baku under the banner of the International Chovgan Federation (ICF).

This was said by the ICF president Bahruz Guliyev after the opening ceremony of the world championship organized in our capital, as per Idman.biz.

He said that teams representing 3 continents are participating in the World Cup: "There are also debutants among the national teams. An extraordinary General Assembly of the federation was held today. New countries were admitted to membership at the meeting. We have already become a big family. The World Championship will be held every two years from now on. The continental championships will be held in odd years.

According to him, the participation of 10 teams is a good indicator for the ICF, which has 19 members: "We are doing serious work on increasing the number of teams and members. I think that twice as many teams will participate in the next world championships. At the World Cup, horses are provided by Azerbaijan, and for this reason we had 10 team places. We had orders from about 15 countries. We will consider their participation in the next championship."

Nabiyev said that the host of the next world championship will be determined tomorrow.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz