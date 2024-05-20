President Cup will be held in Chovgan

At the end of the year, the President Cup competition will be held in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz informs that Bahruz Nabiyev, vice-president of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, informed about this.

He said that this competition will take place after the Professional Chovgan League.

Nabiyev also regretted that there will be no Azerbaijani rider in the equestrian competition of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games: "There is already an Azerbaijani team in dressage. 2 members of the team continue training camps in Europe. 2027 is an important year for us. The scoring will be announced and we will do our best to win a license for the Olympic Games in 2028 in both sports."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz