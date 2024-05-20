20 May 2024
EN

President Cup will be held in Chovgan

Equestrian
News
20 May 2024 13:01
8
President Cup will be held in Chovgan

At the end of the year, the President Cup competition will be held in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz informs that Bahruz Nabiyev, vice-president of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, informed about this.

He said that this competition will take place after the Professional Chovgan League.

Nabiyev also regretted that there will be no Azerbaijani rider in the equestrian competition of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games: "There is already an Azerbaijani team in dressage. 2 members of the team continue training camps in Europe. 2027 is an important year for us. The scoring will be announced and we will do our best to win a license for the Olympic Games in 2028 in both sports."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation appealed to the sponsors: "There are new projects" - VIDEO
13:17
Equestrian

Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation appealed to the sponsors: "There are new projects" - VIDEO

"The main interest of the participating teams is related to the prize"
Number of teams in the Azerbaijan Professional Chovgan League determined - PHOTO
13:08
Equestrian

Number of teams in the Azerbaijan Professional Chovgan League determined - PHOTO

All meetings will take place at Bina Equestrian Center
10 teams will compete in the Professional Chovgan League
17 May 16:51
Equestrian

10 teams will compete in the Professional Chovgan League

After the official part, fans are waiting for 2 interesting games
Azerbaijan athlete won 3 more gold medals in Russia - PHOTO
6 April 14:58
Equestrian

Azerbaijan athlete won 3 more gold medals in Russia - PHOTO

Azerbaijani athlete Aydin Alibeyov participated in the competition with 3 horses
Aydın Alibeyov won 2 gold medals in Moscow
5 April 14:14
Equestrian

Aydın Alibeyov won 2 gold medals in Moscow

He participated in the 4-day competition with 3 horses
Alex Ferguson has bought the most expensive horse in the world
6 February 14:03
Equestrian

Alex Ferguson has bought the most expensive horse in the world

Caldwell Potter, a 6-year-old horse, was valued at 633,000 pounds

Most read

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17 May 17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
14 Champions League record holders - LIST
18 May 11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches
Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF