15 December 2023
EN

President's Cup opening ceremony was held - PHOTO

Equestrian
News
15 December 2023 16:57
The opening ceremony of the President's Cup in the national equestrian game of chess was held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that at the event held at the Bina Equestrian Center, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (EFRA) Elchin Guliyev, General Secretary of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, President of the Azerbaijan Bicycle Federation Madat Guliyev participated.

At the event, a horse parade of the tournament participants was held and the teams were presented. Later, various performances were performed under the supervision of the special orchestra of the State Border Service.

After the special show of Qarabag horses, the composition "Land of Fire" was presented with exemplary dance performances.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, who opened the event with his opening speech, said that ARAF has organized several local and international competitions this year: "The tournament coincides with the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. I thank the Equestrian Federation for making a special contribution to the development of this sport by organizing various events. During the year, the athletes who participated in the polo sport represented our country well and won medals."

Javid Abdullayev, a member of EFRA's Board of Directors, spoke about the special attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to sports: "Many equestrian events have been held in our country. The main goal of this sport is to promote the traditions of our country."
After that, the National Anthem was played and the memory of the martyrs who died for our territorial integrity was commemorated with a minute's silence.
After the official speeches, the 10th President's Cup tournament was declared open.

It should be noted that 8 teams will compete in 2 groups in the tournament, which will continue until December 24. "Sarhadchi-Qarabag", "Polad", "Kohlen", "Shirvan" are in group A, and "Sarhachi-Dolbaz", "Omar", "Zefer", "Embawood" are in group B.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

