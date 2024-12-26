Trump urges Wayne Gretzky to challenge Justin Trudeau for Canadian Prime Minister

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has received an unexpected proposal.

Idman.biz reports that the offer came directly from the newly elected U.S. President, Donald Trump.

In a social media post, Trump shared details of their conversation: "I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One' as he is known in Ice Hockey circles," Trump wrote in a Wednesday afternoon Truth Social post. "I said, 'Wayne, why don't you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn't even have to campaign.'"

For context, Wayne Gretzky is the most prolific player in NHL history.

