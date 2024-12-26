26 December 2024
Trump urges Wayne Gretzky to challenge Justin Trudeau for Canadian Prime Minister

26 December 2024 10:31
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has received an unexpected proposal.

Idman.biz reports that the offer came directly from the newly elected U.S. President, Donald Trump.

In a social media post, Trump shared details of their conversation: "I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One' as he is known in Ice Hockey circles," Trump wrote in a Wednesday afternoon Truth Social post. "I said, 'Wayne, why don't you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn't even have to campaign.'"

For context, Wayne Gretzky is the most prolific player in NHL history.

