14 February 2024
EN

The head coach of the Azerbaijani hockey team: "We intend to reach the international level"

Hockey
News
12 February 2024 18:00
"Our hockey team's creation began a while back. Within six months, we have come a long way."

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by Alexander Blinov, the head coach of Azerbaijan's recently formed hockey team, in a press conference.

He spoke about the preparation of the emerging team: "The number of children engaged in this sport has also increased. First, we prepared with one, two, three people. Now there are 17-20 players in the team. These children are of different age groups and at different levels. But we are working. Children who could not even slide on the ice before are now training with the general group. The most important thing is that everyone comes to training with great desire. Everyone is happy, they like it. They come to training like they come to a holiday."

The expert also touched on the goals of the team: "We have set the highest goals for ourselves. We want to participate in competitions and tournaments. We intend to go international. Otherwise, there is no point. In order to achieve the goals, everything is done here with the highest possible quality and maximum speed. I think we can say something concrete in the next 5 years."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

