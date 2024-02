The hockey team held an open training for the press, which had never been done before in Azerbaijan history.

According to Idman.biz, the Heydar Aliyev Sports-Concert Complex's ice rink served as the venue for the preparation.

Athletes of different age groups took part in the training sessions with the participation of 18 hockey players.

The main goal of the training is to develop hockey and ensure mass participation in this sport.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz