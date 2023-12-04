Azerbaijani national team will play a test match with Georgia

Today, the Azerbaijani national team of under-18 boys handball players will go to Georgia for a training camp.

Idman.biz reports that the members of the youth team gathered in Baku are continuing their physical and technical-tactical training with the aim of participating in the European Championship.

The handball players will compete in 4 test matches with local U-18 and U-16 teams during the training session to be held in Tbilisi from December 5-12.

It should be noted that the European Championship of under-18 handball players will be held in August next year.

