16 September 2025
EN

17th EHF Congress scheduled for September in Austria

Handball
News
16 September 2025 10:42
53
17th EHF Congress scheduled for September in Austria

On September 19–20, the 17th Congress of the European Handball Federation (EHF) will be held in the Burgenland region of Austria.

The event will discuss organizational matters, the federation’s financial reports for 2023–2024, and budgets and plans for upcoming years, Idman.biz reports.

At the same time, the EHF president, vice-presidents, commission chairs, and members will be re-elected for the 2025–2029 term.

Representing Azerbaijan at the congress will be AHF President Saleh Mammadov and Vice-President Orkhan Abbasov.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Handball Cup 2025/2026 draw completed
15 September 10:08
Handball

Azerbaijan Handball Cup 2025/2026 draw completed

Quarterfinal matchups announced for men’s and women’s competitions
Isgandar Asgarov: “We need young handball players”
5 September 17:35
Handball

Isgandar Asgarov: “We need young handball players”

Azerbaijan Handball Federation official gave a statement
Uzbekistan’s OKMK wins international handball tournament in Baku - PHOTO
3 September 17:53
Handball

Uzbekistan’s OKMK wins international handball tournament in Baku - PHOTO

Kazakhstan falls short as OKMK secures 29-28 victory in the final honoring Heydar Aliyev
Group stage to conclude at Heydar Aliyev memorial international handball tournament
1 September 09:48
Handball

Group stage to conclude at Heydar Aliyev memorial international handball tournament

Semifinalists to be decided today as Kur faces Uzbekistan and Baku meets Qarabag
Azerbaijan Handball Federation team and participants pay tribute at the Alley of Honor - PHOTO
30 August 13:07
Handball

Azerbaijan Handball Federation team and participants pay tribute at the Alley of Honor - PHOTO

International Handball Tournament in memory of Heydar Aliyev kicks off
International handball tournament in memory of Heydar Aliyev kicks off in Baku
30 August 10:55
Handball

International handball tournament in memory of Heydar Aliyev kicks off in Baku

Six men’s teams from three countries to compete at AHF Arena, tournament runs through September 3

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE
13 September 17:28
Football

Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE

Two matches scheduled for Round IV today
Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"
13 September 17:37
Football

Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"

Former Azerbaijani national team defender gave a statement
Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW
13 September 16:36
Football

Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player gave an interview