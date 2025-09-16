17th EHF Congress scheduled for September in Austria

On September 19–20, the 17th Congress of the European Handball Federation (EHF) will be held in the Burgenland region of Austria.

The event will discuss organizational matters, the federation’s financial reports for 2023–2024, and budgets and plans for upcoming years, Idman.biz reports.

At the same time, the EHF president, vice-presidents, commission chairs, and members will be re-elected for the 2025–2029 term.

Representing Azerbaijan at the congress will be AHF President Saleh Mammadov and Vice-President Orkhan Abbasov.

Idman.biz