6 September 2025
EN

Isgandar Asgarov: “We need young handball players”

Handball
News
5 September 2025 17:35
55
Isgandar Asgarov: “We need young handball players”

The reason for the weak performance of Azerbaijani teams at the Heydar Aliyev Memorial Tournament was inexperience.

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by Isgandar Asgarov, Head of the Sports Department of the Azerbaijan Handball Federation and a representative of the European Handball Federation, in an interview with Report news agency.

The official evaluated the results of the tournament held in Azerbaijan in memory of Heydar Aliyev: “If our teams had more experience, they would have achieved higher positions. The level and preparation systems of the teams coming here are different. They are preparing for the Asian Cup, so their training is at a high level when they arrive in Azerbaijan. For example, Uzbekistan participated in a tournament in Russia before coming here. These teams start preparation earlier. Of course, considering European standards, we are weaker. But last year, the ‘Kur’ team passed a stage. At that time, there were many foreign players in the squad. Now we have reduced their number. The most important thing for us is the development of Azerbaijani handball players. Since we don’t participate in European or world-level competitions, we don’t have high-level players in the national team. The ones we have are 35–40 years old, nearing the end of their careers. We need young handball players. For this purpose, we are also trying to develop handball in the regions. Compared to previous years, the number of local handball players has increased, which is already an achievement.”

He emphasized that interest in handball is growing in Azerbaijan: “Interest in handball is increasing. We receive requests from many regions, and people want to coach. Our weak point is the low number of coaches and players. Handball is practically absent in sports schools. Together with the Youth and Sports Ministry, we are trying to develop handball in Azerbaijan’s regions. Three years ago, Mingachevir didn’t have a team. Now teams operate in Lankaran, Gazakh, Ganja, Goygol, and Jalilabad.”

Asgarov also stated that they plan to continue organizing international competitions in Azerbaijan: “This is the third consecutive year we are holding this tournament. In the first two editions, only women participated. This year, men played for the first time. Our domestic competitions start in September and end in May. Every year, at least four of our clubs participate in European Cups, which start in September. To be ready, clubs must participate in both training camps and matches. The main goal of this tournament is to help teams prepare better for international competitions. In the future, we want to organize international competitions in Azerbaijan again. Our goal is to make the Heydar Aliyev Memorial Tournament a traditional event for women’s teams, as these teams play in European Cups. We also plan a tournament for men in memory of our late coach Hikmat Abdullayev and intend to make it traditional as well.”

The winner of the memorial tournament was Uzbekistan’s OKMK team, which defeated Kazakhstan in the final. Azerbaijan’s “Baku” and “Kur” teams were eliminated in the semifinals, while “Qarabag” did not advance from the group stage.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Uzbekistan’s OKMK wins international handball tournament in Baku - PHOTO
3 September 17:53
Handball

Uzbekistan’s OKMK wins international handball tournament in Baku - PHOTO

Kazakhstan falls short as OKMK secures 29-28 victory in the final honoring Heydar Aliyev
Group stage to conclude at Heydar Aliyev memorial international handball tournament
1 September 09:48
Handball

Group stage to conclude at Heydar Aliyev memorial international handball tournament

Semifinalists to be decided today as Kur faces Uzbekistan and Baku meets Qarabag
Azerbaijan Handball Federation team and participants pay tribute at the Alley of Honor - PHOTO
30 August 13:07
Handball

Azerbaijan Handball Federation team and participants pay tribute at the Alley of Honor - PHOTO

International Handball Tournament in memory of Heydar Aliyev kicks off
International handball tournament in memory of Heydar Aliyev kicks off in Baku
30 August 10:55
Handball

International handball tournament in memory of Heydar Aliyev kicks off in Baku

Six men’s teams from three countries to compete at AHF Arena, tournament runs through September 3
Handball tournament in memory of Heydar Aliyev kicks off in Baku
29 August 10:32
Handball

Handball tournament in memory of Heydar Aliyev kicks off in Baku

Six men’s teams from three countries set to compete at AHF Arena starting tomorrow
Former Azerbaijani handball captain Sabir Nazaraliyev retires
25 August 17:20
Handball

Former Azerbaijani handball captain Sabir Nazaraliyev retires

Veteran player begins coaching career as head coach of Qarabag men’s handball team

Most read

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time