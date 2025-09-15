15 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan Handball Cup 2025/2026 draw completed

Handball
News
15 September 2025 10:08
37
The draw for the 2025/2026 season of the Azerbaijan Handball Cup has been held.

Idman.biz, citing the Handball Federation, reports that six women’s teams – “Azerrail,” “Baku,” “Sports Academy,” “Kur,” “Qarabag,” and “Tahsil” – and an equal number of men’s teams – “Azerrail,” “Baku,” “Dinamo,” “Kur,” “Qarabag,” and “Tahsil” – will compete in the tournament.

The season will start from the quarterfinals. In the men’s competition, “Qarabag” will face “Azerrail,” and “Tahsil” will meet “Dinamo.” In the women’s tournament, the matches will be “Tahsil” vs. “Qarabag” and “Sports Academy” vs. “Baku.”

Last season’s finalists will enter the tournament from the semifinal stage.

Idman.biz

