Azerbaijan Handball Cup 2025/2026 draw completed

The draw for the 2025/2026 season of the Azerbaijan Handball Cup has been held.

Idman.biz, citing the Handball Federation, reports that six women’s teams – “Azerrail,” “Baku,” “Sports Academy,” “Kur,” “Qarabag,” and “Tahsil” – and an equal number of men’s teams – “Azerrail,” “Baku,” “Dinamo,” “Kur,” “Qarabag,” and “Tahsil” – will compete in the tournament.

The season will start from the quarterfinals. In the men’s competition, “Qarabag” will face “Azerrail,” and “Tahsil” will meet “Dinamo.” In the women’s tournament, the matches will be “Tahsil” vs. “Qarabag” and “Sports Academy” vs. “Baku.”

Last season’s finalists will enter the tournament from the semifinal stage.

Idman.biz