2 December 2023
27 points difference from "Qarabag" - PHOTO

2 December 2023 15:58
The fourth round of the Azerbaijan Championship among female handball players has started.

Idman.biz reports that 2 matches were held on the first day of the game.

The leaders won the meetings. "Qarabag" and "Azeryol" easily defeated their rivals.

Azerbaijan Championship
Women
IV round
December 2
10:00. "Sports Academy" - "Qarabah" - 16:43
12:00. "Baku" - "Azeryol" - 7:42

Yer

Komanda

O

Q

H

M

T/F

X

1

Azeryol

4

3

0

1

177-67

6

2

Qarabag

3

3

0

0

98-66

6

3

Kur

3

2

0

1

110-45

4

4

Baku

4

1

0

3

61-136

2

5

Sports Academy

4

1

0

3

82-144

2

6

Ganjlar Birliyi

2

0

0

2

22-92

0

It should be noted that the tour will be concluded with the "Ganjlar Birliyi" - "Kur" match, which will be held on December 3.

Idman.biz

