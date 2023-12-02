27 points difference from "Qarabag" - PHOTO

The fourth round of the Azerbaijan Championship among female handball players has started.

Idman.biz reports that 2 matches were held on the first day of the game.

The leaders won the meetings. "Qarabag" and "Azeryol" easily defeated their rivals.

Azerbaijan Championship

Women

IV round

December 2

10:00. "Sports Academy" - "Qarabah" - 16:43

12:00. "Baku" - "Azeryol" - 7:42

Yer Komanda O Q H M T/F X 1 Azeryol 4 3 0 1 177-67 6 2 Qarabag 3 3 0 0 98-66 6 3 Kur 3 2 0 1 110-45 4 4 Baku 4 1 0 3 61-136 2 5 Sports Academy 4 1 0 3 82-144 2 6 Ganjlar Birliyi 2 0 0 2 22-92 0

It should be noted that the tour will be concluded with the "Ganjlar Birliyi" - "Kur" match, which will be held on December 3.

Idman.biz