27 points difference from "Qarabag" - PHOTO

The fourth round of the Azerbaijan Championship among female handball players has started.
Idman.biz reports that 2 matches were held on the first day of the game.
The leaders won the meetings. "Qarabag" and "Azeryol" easily defeated their rivals.
Azerbaijan Championship
Women
IV round
December 2
10:00. "Sports Academy" - "Qarabah" - 16:43
12:00. "Baku" - "Azeryol" - 7:42
|
Yer
|
Komanda
|
O
|
Q
|
H
|
M
|
T/F
|
X
|
1
|
Azeryol
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
177-67
|
6
|
2
|
Qarabag
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
98-66
|
6
|
3
|
Kur
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
110-45
|
4
|
4
|
Baku
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
61-136
|
2
|
5
|
Sports Academy
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
82-144
|
2
|
6
|
Ganjlar Birliyi
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
22-92
|
0
It should be noted that the tour will be concluded with the "Ganjlar Birliyi" - "Kur" match, which will be held on December 3.
