"Kur" prevailed in the leaders' meeting

The 3rd round of the Azerbaijan handball championship has been concluded.

According to Idman.biz, both games took place at the "Kur" Olympic Training and Sports Center.

The women's team of "Kur" did not have any difficulties in the meeting with "Baku". The hosts won with a score of 48:8.

In the men's competition, the teams with the best results in the first two rounds faced each other. Using the field factor, "Kur" prevailed over "Qarabag" with a score of 27:20. The victory made the representative of Mingachevir a single leader.

III round

November 25

Women

10:00 a.m. "Sports Academy" - "Azeryol" - 21:41

Men

12:00 p.m. "Azeryol" - "Sports Academy" - 45:36

14:00. "Baku" - "Dinamo" - 46:21

November 26

Women

14:00. "Kur" - "Baku" - 48:8

Men

16:00. "Kur" - "Qarabag" - 27:20

Idman.biz