"Kur" prevailed in the leaders' meeting

The 3rd round of the Azerbaijan handball championship has been concluded.
According to Idman.biz, both games took place at the "Kur" Olympic Training and Sports Center.
The women's team of "Kur" did not have any difficulties in the meeting with "Baku". The hosts won with a score of 48:8.
In the men's competition, the teams with the best results in the first two rounds faced each other. Using the field factor, "Kur" prevailed over "Qarabag" with a score of 27:20. The victory made the representative of Mingachevir a single leader.
III round
November 25
Women
10:00 a.m. "Sports Academy" - "Azeryol" - 21:41
Men
12:00 p.m. "Azeryol" - "Sports Academy" - 45:36
14:00. "Baku" - "Dinamo" - 46:21
November 26
Women
14:00. "Kur" - "Baku" - 48:8
Men
16:00. "Kur" - "Qarabag" - 27:20
Idman.biz