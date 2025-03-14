Azerbaijan’s handball team sets an anti-record in Varna

The Azerbaijani men's handball team has set an anti-record in the Emerging Countries Championship.

Team Azerbaijan suffered its heaviest defeat in the history of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In the third round of the group stage of the tournament held in Varna, Bulgaria, the Azerbaijani team lost to the United States by a 20-point margin. The match ended with a score of 25:45, marking the largest defeat ever for our team.

The previous heaviest loss was by an 18-point margin, which occurred twice. Our team lost to India 28:45 on June 16, 2019, and to Nigeria 17:35 on April 27, 2023. The loss to India also marked the most goals conceded in a match. The game against the United States mirrors this result. On June 18, 2017, in a 9th-place match, our team conceded 45 goals against Moldova (31:45).

The team will compete for the 5th-8th place in the Varna competition. On March 15, they will face Paraguay. The other match will be between Moldova and Cyprus.

Idman.biz