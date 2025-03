The Head of the Sports Department of the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, Isgandar Asgarov, has received another official appointment.

The federation’s press service has confirmed that Asgarov will serve as the European Handball Federation’s (EHF) delegate for the Georgia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, Idman.biz reports.

The match is scheduled to take place on March 13 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Idman.biz