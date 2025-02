Isgandar Asgarov, Head of the Sports Department at the Azerbaijan Handball Federation (AHF), has been assigned to officiate another international match.

The experienced official will serve as a delegate for the EHF European Cup Round of 16 clash between Besiktas and Runar Sandefjord in the men's handball tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The match is set to take place on February 22 in Istanbul.

Idman.biz