6 February 2025
Azerbaijan teams' rankings in European Handball

Handball
News
6 February 2025 13:13
The European Handball Federation has released the ranking list of national teams, based on results from the last four years.

Idman.biz reports that the positions of Azerbaijan’s national teams have also been revealed in the rankings.

The Azerbaijani men’s team, with 5.5 points, is ranked 43rd in Europe. They are ahead of teams from Ireland, Andorra, Malta, Albania, Armenia, Liechtenstein, and Montenegro.

The ranking list, which includes 50 teams, is led by Denmark with 112 points. France follows in second place with 105 points, while Germany is third with 82 points.

The Azerbaijani women’s team, with 9.5 points, shares 35th–36th place with Bulgaria. They have surpassed teams from the UK, Belarus, Cyprus, Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Belgium, Estonia, Georgia, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Malta, and Montenegro.

Norway leads the 50-team list with 116 points, followed by France in second place with 103 points, and Denmark in third with 102 points.

The men's rankings cover the 2022–2025 period, while the women’s rankings are for 2021–2024.

