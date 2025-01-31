31 January 2025
National handball player: "I once said that if needed, I would go to war"

31 January 2025 14:58
"I was just five months old when Aghdam was occupied. It was heartbreaking, but my family and I had to leave our homeland," said Azerbaijani national handball team player Gunel Aliyeva in an interview with AZERTAC.

Aliyeva, originally from Aghdam, has always dreamed of seeing her hometown, Idman.biz reports.

"I have never had the chance to visit. My mother avoids going back, as it brings back painful memories. She used to tell me how beautiful Aghdam was, and as a child, I would picture it in my mind. Unfortunately, we had to leave many belongings behind when we fled. Later, my mother returned briefly to retrieve some items from our home."

She emphasized Aghdam’s significance as one of Azerbaijan’s most developed cities: "Despite its small size, Aghdam thrived in many areas. It was an industrial city, and my family often spoke about its prosperity. President Ilham Aliyev has done a lot for the well-being of Aghdam residents, and his efforts continue."

A decorated athlete with the title of "Master of Sport of Azerbaijan," the 33-year-old recalled the moment when President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Shusha: "I cried a lot. But I knew that if Shusha had been freed, Aghdam would be next. Whenever I looked at old pictures, I wondered if we would ever return. My mother and aunt always believed in it. When I started playing handball, people saw me as a refugee. I love my country deeply, and back then, I even said that if necessary, I would go to war. In the end, thanks to our state’s strong policies and the sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans, our lands were liberated. Under President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, reconstruction began in a short time, and today, major development projects are underway in Aghdam. We are deeply grateful for these efforts."

Aliyeva also expressed her desire to return to her homeland one day and promote sports in Aghdam.

Notably, Gunel Aliyeva is a multiple-time national champion and cup winner. She has also represented Azerbaijan at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

