Azerbaijan Women's Handball Championship continues.

Azeryol faced Kur in the match of the 10th round, Idman.biz reports.

The leadership struggle took place at the AHF Arena. In a tense match, Azeryol won a difficult victory - 30:28 (12:16).

Azeryol, having collected 24 points in 9 games, is the leader of the championship. Kur has 21 points.

Idman.biz