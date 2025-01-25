25 January 2025
Azerbaijani national team faces Kosovo

Azerbaijani national team, consisting of U-19 futsal players, will play its next match today.

Azerbaijan team will start competing in the preliminary round of the European Championship, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team will face Kosovo. The match will take place in San Marino.

In the first round of the group, Kosovo defeated the hosts with a score of 7:1.

European Championship, preliminary round
January 25
21:00. Azerbaijan (U-19) – Kosovo (U-19)
Referees: Radim Cep (Czech Republic), Adam Czene-Joo (Hungary), Jiri Bergs (Belgium)
Serravalle. Multievent Sport Domus

