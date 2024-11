Kazakhstan's women's handball team, Astana, will be traveling to Baku for a training camp.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the purpose of the visit is to hold a training camp in the Azerbaijani capital.

Astana will be in Baku from December 4 to 10, during which the team will also participate in friendly matches with some local clubs to test their strength.

Last month, Kazakhstan's men's handball team, Turan, also visited Baku for a training camp.

