Azeryol announces participation in Eurocups

Azeryol featuring a talented roster of women's handball players, has officially announced its participation in the upcoming Eurocups.

Under the guidance of Russian head coach Alexander Revva, the team will compete with a squad of 16 skilled athletes.

The roster includes:

Goalkeepers:

Azaliya Hasanova, Lyubov Rasulova

Players:

• Marta Abbasova

• Gunel Aliyeva

• Mehpara Aliyeva

• Alyona Barbakadze

• Kamila Bayramova

• Rana Hasanova

• Fidan Heydarzade

• Elnara Ibrahimova

• Hawa Kante

• Anna Razdolgina

• Victoria Reznik

• Ulviyya Sharifova

• Irana Shukurova

• Veronika Strakhova

The team boasts four internationals : Russian players Anna Razdolgina, Victoria Reznik, and Veronika Strakhova, along with Guinean player Hawa Kante.

In the second round of the European Cup, Azeryol will face off against the Ukrainian team, Galichanka.

