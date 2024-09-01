1 September 2024
EN

The time of Baku European Cup games has been determined

Handball
News
1 September 2024 14:33
33
The time of Baku European Cup games has been determined

The place and time of the matches of the Baku club, which consists of men's handball players, will be held in the European Cup have been determined.

Azerbaijani representative, who will start the fight from the 2nd stage, will hold both matches at the opponent's field, Idman.biz reports.

The representative of the capital with the same name will meet with the Montenegrin club Lovcen-Cetinje in this round. The meetings to be held on October 26 and 27 will take place at the Lovchen Sports Complex.

In the first match, Baku will be the nominal host. The matches will start at 21:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azeryol became the champion, Qarabag took the 3rd place
17:07
Handball

Azeryol became the champion, Qarabag took the 3rd place

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has ended
The Cypriot club will come to Mingachevir
10:59
Handball

The Cypriot club will come to Mingachevir

The place and time of the European Cup games of another handball club of Azerbaijan have been announced
The finalists of the international handball tournament have been announced
31 August 17:36
Handball

The finalists of the international handball tournament have been announced

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues
Qarabag was a rival to Azeryol in the semi-finals
30 August 18:24
Handball

Qarabag was a rival to Azeryol in the semi-finals

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues
Qarabag won, Kur lost - PHOTO
28 August 19:05
Handball

Qarabag won, Kur lost - PHOTO

An international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has started today
The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - VIDEO - PHOTO
28 August 15:29
Handball

The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - VIDEO - PHOTO

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov wished success to the participants of the tournament

Most read

The Conference League draw has been made
30 August 17:47
World football

The Conference League draw has been made

The draw for the League stage of the Conference League was made today
Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO
31 August 00:45
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Sabir Zeynalov: "I have new goals"
30 August 12:22
Paris-2024

Sabir Zeynalov: "I have new goals"

"Winning a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games at the age of 19 is a very proud feeling."
Champions League CALENDAR
31 August 16:57
World football

Champions League CALENDAR

The full schedule of the League stage of the Champions League has been announced