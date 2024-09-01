The time of Baku European Cup games has been determined

The place and time of the matches of the Baku club, which consists of men's handball players, will be held in the European Cup have been determined.

Azerbaijani representative, who will start the fight from the 2nd stage, will hold both matches at the opponent's field, Idman.biz reports.

The representative of the capital with the same name will meet with the Montenegrin club Lovcen-Cetinje in this round. The meetings to be held on October 26 and 27 will take place at the Lovchen Sports Complex.

In the first match, Baku will be the nominal host. The matches will start at 21:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz