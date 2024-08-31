31 August 2024
The finalists of the international handball tournament have been announced

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues.

Three matches were held on the 4th day of the competition organized by the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

First, the last of the group Kur and Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan) faced each other. The winning representative of Mingachevir took the 5th place.

Then the semi-final stage took place. After winning over Astana (Kazakhstan), the national team of Uzbekistan qualified for the final.

In the last match of the day, Azerbaijani representatives met Qarabag and Azeryol. The latter won the right to play in the decisive match.

August 31

For 5th place

12:00 p.m. Kur (Azerbaijan) - Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan) - 34:27

Semi-final

14:00. Astana (Kazakhstan) - Uzbekistan national team - 35:36
16:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - Azeryol (Azerbaijan) - 20:30

The tournament will be concluded tomorrow. In the final, Azeryol will meet with the national team of Uzbekistan, Qarabag will meet with Astana in the match for the 3rd place.

Idman.biz

