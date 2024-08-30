30 August 2024
Qarabag was a rival to Azeryol in the semi-finals

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues.

The matches of the III round were held in the competition organized by the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The group stage was concluded with these games. Qarabag, fighting in Group B, won its second consecutive victory. Azerbaijani representative defeated the club Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan). Qarabag advanced to the semi-finals as the first in the group with two victories. The second place was taken by the national team of Uzbekistan.

Azeryol and Kur met in group A. The representative of the capital city won the second place in the group. The first place in this group was the Kazakh club Astana, which won two matches.

August 30
Group B
Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan) - 35:31

