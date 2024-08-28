28 August 2024
EN

The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - PHOTO

Handball
News
28 August 2024 15:29
49
The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Baku.

The ceremony held at AHF Arena was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Marina Vasileva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan Handball Federation Orkhan Abbasov, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov wished success to the participants of the tournament. The minister noted that the organization of such tournaments gives impetus to the development of this sport.

Orkhan Abbasov gave general information about the competition.

Later, a video dedicated to National leader Heydar Aliyev was shown.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played. The opening ceremony continued with the artistic part.

6 women's teams compete in the tournament dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. In the competition organized by the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, along with Azeryol, Qarabag and Kur, the teams Astana (Kazakhstan), Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan) and the national team of Uzbekistan will compete for prizes.

The tournament, which will be held in AHF Arena until September 1, will be broadcast live on the federation's YouTube channel and official Facebook page.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz

