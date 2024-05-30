Owner of the Azerbaijan Cup: "There will be changes in the team" - VIDEO

"It was a difficult season for us."

Fuad Yangildin, the director of the Kur club, which consists of women's handball players, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the match they won against Azeryol with a score of 28:27 in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup.

According to the official of the club, during the year they fought against strong teams such as Azeryol and Qarabag: "For us, this match was a very principled match. We have met several times during the season. That's why this game was so important for us. We knew the match would be difficult. Therefore, we were preparing psychologically to win the match without any psychological damage. I always believe in my team. I expected that we would win this time, and it happened."

He said that the players who came to the team at the beginning of the season already understood each other very well and thanks to that they won: "We prepared for this game at a high level. The girls completed all the tasks given during the training. We want to participate successfully in the new season and aim to win the Azerbaijan championship next time. Of course, there is a possibility that some players will leave the team. For this reason, there will be some changes in the staff."

It should be noted that Kur finished the Azerbaijan Championship in second place.

