17 May 2024
Second consecutive victory from Azerbaijan

17 May 2024 13:02
The next games of the Open Central Asian Handball Championship among women, organized in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, were held.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team met ROPSTTM (Uzbekistan) in the II round.

Azerbaijan won with a score of 39:31. This is the second victory of our national team in the tournament. Our team, which is in group A, defeated OKMK in the first round with a score of 30:28. Our handball players will face Kazakhstan's ALMATA REGION club in their last match in the group.

It should be noted that in addition to the national teams of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, clubs from neighboring countries also participate in the championship. The top two teams in the group stage will advance to the semi-finals. The tournament will be concluded on May 21.

Idman.biz

