19 April 2025
EN

First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

19 April 2025 10:00
The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is in full swing, and today marks a milestone — the first set of medals will be awarded.

Winners will be determined in both the individual and group all-around competitions, Idman,biz reports.

On Day 2 of the tournament, individual gymnasts will compete in the clubs and ribbon routines, while group teams will showcase their performances during the evening session.

Participants from 39 countries are taking part in the World Cup.

Azerbaijan is represented by two individual gymnasts: Kamilla Seyidzade and Zohra Jafarova.

Idman.biz

