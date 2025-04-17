17 April 2025
Azerbaijani acrobats reach final at European Championship

17 April 2025 17:33
The European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship is currently underway in Luxembourg, where Azerbaijani acrobats Diana Mammadova, Firuza Gasimzada, and Safiya Babayeva have made it to the final in the youth category.

The trio secured fifth place in the qualifying round for tempo movements, Idman.biz reports.

Another Azerbaijani women’s trio, consisting of Aylin Mammadova, Jasmin Aliyeva, and Ayan Hajili, finished sixth in the tempo composition. However, as per competition rules, only one group from each country can progress to the final.

Idman.biz

