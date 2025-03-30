30 March 2025
EN

Ilona Zeynalova's "silver" ribbon at the AGF Trophy

Gymnastics
News
30 March 2025 18:00
17
It is the final day of the AGF Trophy international rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Baku.

The final stage has also started in the adult competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani athlete Ilona Zeynalova won a silver medal in the ribbon event.

Zohra Jafarova came fifth in this competition.

In the junior competition, Azade Atakishiyeva came third in the club event, and Shams Agaguseynova came third in the ball and ribbon event. The junior group team won a silver medal in the five-ring event.

