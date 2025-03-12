12 March 2025
Acrobatic World Cup stage to be held in Baku

Gymnastics
News
12 March 2025 14:12
Acrobatic World Cup stage to be held in Baku

The third stage of the Acrobatic World Cup will take place in Baku.

The event will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena from June 13-15, Idman.biz reports.

The World Cup series consists of five stages. The season began with the competition in Purs-Sind-Amans (Belgium, March 6-8), and the next event will be in Burgas (Bulgaria, May 30-June 1), followed by the Baku stage.

After that, the World Cup will continue in Aalen (Germany, June 19-21), with the final stage hosted in Rzeszów (Poland, June 27-29).

Baku has previously hosted the Acrobatic World Cup in 2018, the World Championships in acrobatics two years ago, and the World Age Group Competitions in the capital.

