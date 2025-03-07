8 March 2025
EN

Second day of World Cup qualification concludes

Gymnastics
News
7 March 2025 18:24
27
The second day of qualification at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku has come to a close.

Idman.biz reports that the qualification phase wrapped up with the women's floor exercise competition.

Japanese gymnast Rina Kishi topped the qualification and advanced to the final, while her teammate Ayu Tokutsugi finished in second place.

Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnast Daniz Aliyeva secured a spot in the vault final and placed 18th in the floor exercise qualification.

In total, our team will compete in four finals. Nikita Simonov qualified for the rings final, Ivan Tikhonov advanced to the pommel horse final, and Murad Agharzayev and Daniz Aliyeva made it to the vault final.

Idman.biz

