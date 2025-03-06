6 March 2025
EN

World Cup kicks off in Baku

Gymnastics
News
6 March 2025 10:02
61
The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is set to begin today in Baku.

The competition, hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena, will run for four days, bringing together top gymnasts worldwide, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzada (floor exercise, pommel horse), Mansum Safarov (vault, horizontal bar), Murad Agharzayev (floor exercise), and Ramin Damirov (parallel bars) in the men's category. Among the women, Nazanin Teymurova and Deniz Aliyeva will compete across all four apparatus.

In addition to the main event, the prestigious AGF Trophy will be awarded to the gymnasts who achieve the highest execution scores throughout the tournament.

A total of 19 countries are set to compete, with the qualification rounds taking place on the opening day.

