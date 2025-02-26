Ojag Sport gymnasts to compete in Istanbul Tournament

The Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team has traveled to Turkiye.

Athletes from the Ojag Sport club will participate in the Ritmika Cup tournament, which kicks off in Istanbul on February 28, Idman.biz reports.

Under the guidance of coach Alina Gontaryova, gymnasts Farah Nasrullayeva, Cilinay Habibli, Arina Bagirzade, Suada Iskakova, Firuza Mammadova, Michelle Aniskina, and Nigar Mammadzada will represent Azerbaijan in the competition.

One of the judges of the tournament will be Nigar Guliyeva.

Idman.biz