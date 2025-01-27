Azerbaijan’s gymnasts to compete in World Cup – Names Announced

Six athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the World Cup in Germany from February 20 to 23.

The athletes representing Azerbaijan in the World Cup have been confirmed, Idman.biz reports.

The country's gymnasts will compete with a team of six participants.

The coaching staff has selected Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzada, Murad Agarzayev, Nazenin Teymurova, and Deniz Aliyev to take part in this prestigious competition, marking the first major international event in artistic gymnastics for these athletes.

The World Cup will be held in Cottbus, Germany, from February 20 to 23.

Idman.biz