Renee Starcevic: "Azerbaijan offers ideal conditions for gymnastics"

The President of the Gymnastics Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Renee Starcevic, recently spoke to the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF). In the interview, Starcevic shared his thoughts on training camps in Azerbaijan and the reasons for his team’s return to Baku.

- What can you say on training in Azerbaijan?

- First, thank you for the invitation to visit Baku. The conditions here are truly ideal. We are training intensively, and the coaches are highly professional. Our athletes spend most of their time on the mat, which greatly contributes to their development as gymnasts.

- This is your second visit to Baku?

- This is not our first visit to Baku. We came here in the summer as well, and the experience was incredible. Our athletes enjoyed some rest, visited museums, explored the city center, and all of them expressed a desire to return. After receiving another invitation from the coaches, we couldn’t resist. Azerbaijan is a beautiful country with a stunning capital.

- What are your thoughts on new gymnastics regulations?

- Some may think there are no significant changes in the new regulations, but in reality, there are major adjustments. We’re discussing these updates with coaches here to better understand what’s new and what has changed.

- You have come here with the delegation of 10 athletes. What are your goals for the training camp?

- The European Championship and the World Championship for seniors. These are the most important events for us this year, and training in Azerbaijan is a key part of our preparation.

