Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova will participate in the Bavarian Open.

The international competition will be held in Oberstdorf, Germany, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament, which starts today, will see the women’s competition begin on January 22. On the first day, skaters will showcase their skills in the pairs program, and the following day, they will perform their free skate routines.

20 athletes have been registered for the women’s event.

Idman.biz