15 teams confirmed for Baku World Cup

The upcoming Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, scheduled for February 22-23 in Baku, will mark the season's first competition for elite gymnasts.

The Organizing Committee has already begun accepting entries from participating countries, Idman.biz reports.

So far, athletes from 15 teams have confirmed their readiness to compete in Azerbaijan’s capital. These teams include Spain, Italy, Japan, Algeria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Poland, Ukraine, the USA, and Uzbekistan. Additionally, a team of neutral athletes is set to participate.

Currently, the registrations are not linked to specific athletes, with the final list of participants to be announced at a later date.

The Azerbaijani team will feature 14 athletes, including 10 competing in trampoline gymnastics and 4 in tumbling.

Idman.biz