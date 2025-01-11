11 January 2025
EN

NEW FORMAT in European Gymnastics - Perfect 10

Gymnastics
News
11 January 2025 15:01
7
NEW FORMAT in European Gymnastics - Perfect 10

European Gymnastics (EG) has introduced a new format for online men's gymnastics competitions.

The series is called Perfect 10 and consists of three stages, Idman.biz reports.

There will be a qualifying round on January 18-19. Based on the results of the selection, the semi-finals will be held on January 25 with the participation of the best 12 athletes in each instrument.

On February 1, six gymnasts will perform in the final for each instrument.

Athletes may compete in any or all of the five instruments offered.

Winners in each category will receive a cash prize of 500 euros.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani gymnasts training in Guba
9 January 16:04
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts training in Guba

The training camp will continue until January 14
Azerbaijani gymnasts among top medal contenders at the World Games
8 January 18:56
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts among top medal contenders at the World Games

The FIG website highlights the mixed pair of Madina Mustafayeva, the silver medalist at the World Championships in aerobics, and Vladimir Dolmatov as strong contenders
Trampolining stars ready to kick off the new season in Baku
6 January 16:41
Gymnastics

Trampolining stars ready to kick off the new season in Baku

The first World Championship of the year will be hosted in our capital on February 22-23
Ojag Sport to host 'The Magical World of a Child'
6 January 15:37
Gymnastics

Ojag Sport to host 'The Magical World of a Child'

The show, titled "The Magical World of a Child," will take place on January 12 at the Baku Olympic Complex
Azerbaijani sports suffered a heavy loss
4 January 16:29
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani sports suffered a heavy loss

Faig Rajabov passed away at the age of 92
2025 European Gymnastics calendar announced - PHOTO
2 January 18:29
Gymnastics

2025 European Gymnastics calendar announced - PHOTO

Two major continental events will take place in Azerbaijan

Most read

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away
8 January 15:49
Chess

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away

Gasim Gashimov, the father of late chess grandmaster Vugar Gashimov, passed away today in a hospital
Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”
10 January 18:32
Football

Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”

He evaluated the teams’ preparations for the championship
Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash
10 January 12:05
Football

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash

The commemorative jersey is entirely black, featuring only the club's logo—a nod to the team’s original black kits before adopting their iconic claret and blue colors
Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla
8 January 18:30
Football

Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla

Olavio Juninho, the striker of Qarabag, is not the first player to reconsider a move to Sevilla, having been on the verge of completing a transfer to the Spanish club