NEW FORMAT in European Gymnastics - Perfect 10

European Gymnastics (EG) has introduced a new format for online men's gymnastics competitions.

The series is called Perfect 10 and consists of three stages, Idman.biz reports.

There will be a qualifying round on January 18-19. Based on the results of the selection, the semi-finals will be held on January 25 with the participation of the best 12 athletes in each instrument.

On February 1, six gymnasts will perform in the final for each instrument.

Athletes may compete in any or all of the five instruments offered.

Winners in each category will receive a cash prize of 500 euros.

