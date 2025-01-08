8 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani gymnasts among top medal contenders at the World Games

Gymnastics
News
8 January 2025 18:56
13
One of the major multi-sport events of the year, the World Games, will take place from August 7-17 in Chengdu, China.

Azerbaijan will be widely represented in gymnastics at the event, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani athletes will showcase their skills in trampoline, acrobatics, and aerobics, with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) considering them strong medal contenders.

The FIG website highlights the mixed pair of Madina Mustafayeva, the silver medalist at the World Championships in aerobics, and Vladimir Dolmatov as strong contenders.

"Mixed Pair Tamires Silva and Lucas Barbosa (BRA) hit a career high at The World Games in Birmingham (USA) in 2022 when they upset the reigning World champions for gold. Now they are the ones to beat in a highly competitive field that includes newcomers Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov (AZE), who pulled off their own surprise with silver at September’s World Championships behind Kitazume Riri and Saito Mizuki (JPN).

In the acrobatics program, in the mixed pairs competition, two-time world champions Aghasif Rahimov and Raziye Seyidli, two-time world champions in men's duets Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, as well as the bronze medalists from the World Championship in men's group events, Riad Safarov, Rasul Seyidli, Al-Mashaykhi Abdulla, and Seymur Jafarov, will also compete.
At the World Championship in Guimaraes, the Azerbaijani team won four gold, one silver, and three bronze medals, finishing second in the team event, only behind China. While the host country will aim for better results at the World Games, all teams have a fair chance.
"All five categories in acrobatics – men's and women's pairs, mixed pairs, men's and women's groups – will be represented in Chengdu. Based on the World Championship, this event is set to be a real show. Several teams plan to debut new routines at the event," FIG adds.

In trampoline, two-time world champion Mikhail Malkin will compete.

"Acrobatic jumps will continue to amaze audiences at this year's World Games. High-level gymnasts from Azerbaijan, the UK, the USA, Canada, France, Portugal, and Spain will take part," FIG reports.

Idman.biz

