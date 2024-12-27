27 December 2024
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Set Record with 9 Medals at World Championships

Gymnastics
News
27 December 2024 14:59
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Set Record with 9 Medals at World Championships

Azerbaijani gymnasts have achieved a remarkable feat, winning nine medals at world championships this year.

These victories were secured in non-Olympic disciplines, as world championships in artistic, rhythmic, and trampoline gymnastics are not held during Olympic years. This year featured only two world championships, in acrobatics and aerobics, held in September, Idman.biz reports.

At the Acrobatic World Championships in Guimarães, Portugal, Azerbaijan made history by climbing the podium for the first time and setting a record with eight medals. The team also secured third place in the overall standings.

- Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov won gold in men's pair balance and combined routines, along with bronze in tempo.
- Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli secured gold in mixed pair balance and combined routines and bronze in tempo.
- The men's group claimed bronze in tempo, featuring Seymur Jafarov, Abdullah Al-Mashaykhi, Rasul Seyidli, and Riyad Safarov.
- Azerbaijan also won the silver medal in the team competition.

In Rimini, at the Aerobic World Championships, the mixed pair Vladimir Dolmatov and Medina Mustafayeva added a silver medal to Azerbaijan’s tally.

Idman.biz

