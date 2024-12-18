EG: "Emotional few days across the Rhythmic world" - PHOTO

European Gymnastics (EG) has compiled a review of the major events of the week.

Idman.biz reports that a special focus was given to the retirement of several leading athletes, including Zohra Aghamirova, who had long been the leader of the Azerbaijan team.

EG’s social media post highlighted that it has been an emotional week for the world of rhythmic gymnastics: " Last week, Boryana Kaleyn announced her retirement. And this week, Zohra Aghamirova confirmed she too has competed for the last time in senior gymnastics."

The organization also mentioned other significant events in rhythmic gymnastics, including Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeeva winning the title of "Sportswoman of the Year" in Germany.

