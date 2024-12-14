Winter Fairytale rhythmic gymnastics tournament kicks off in Baku

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament Winter Fairytale begins today in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that athletes born between 2009 and 2018 will compete at the National Gymnastics Arena, with foreign teams also participating.

Performances will be accompanied by the enchanting atmosphere of various winter fairy tales. The tournament also holds significance as a preparation for the new scoring regulations set to take effect next year.

As part of the event, a masterclass will be conducted by Hungary’s Fanni Pigniczki, a silver medalist at the European Championships and a bronze medalist at the World Championships.

