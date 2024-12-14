14 December 2024
EN

Winter Fairytale rhythmic gymnastics tournament kicks off in Baku

Gymnastics
News
14 December 2024 10:26
5
Winter Fairytale rhythmic gymnastics tournament kicks off in Baku

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament Winter Fairytale begins today in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that athletes born between 2009 and 2018 will compete at the National Gymnastics Arena, with foreign teams also participating.

Performances will be accompanied by the enchanting atmosphere of various winter fairy tales. The tournament also holds significance as a preparation for the new scoring regulations set to take effect next year.

As part of the event, a masterclass will be conducted by Hungary’s Fanni Pigniczki, a silver medalist at the European Championships and a bronze medalist at the World Championships.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The coach of the Korean club: "I fell in love with Baku"
11:06
Gymnastics

The coach of the Korean club: "I fell in love with Baku"

She emphasized that for now, one training session per day is planned, but the training intensity will increase after adaptation
Azerbaijani Gymnast: "For the first time, I felt so ready for victory"
13 December 18:02
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani Gymnast: "For the first time, I felt so ready for victory"

The gymnast expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him before and after the competition
Gymnasts to qualify for World Championships through Continental Championships
13 December 17:21
Gymnastics

Gymnasts to qualify for World Championships through Continental Championships

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has outlined the qualification rules for the World Championships
Judging courses in acrobatic gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena – PHOTO
13 December 10:56
Gymnastics

Judging courses in acrobatic gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena – PHOTO

The first day of the judging courses for acrobatic gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena has concluded
Two Azerbaijani judges excel in intercontinental refereeing courses
13 December 10:10
Gymnastics

Two Azerbaijani judges excel in intercontinental refereeing courses

The courses took place from December 5 to 10
Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship concludes
11 December 17:48
Gymnastics

Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship concludes

The 29th Baku Championship and the national competition in artistic gymnastics have concluded at the National Gymnastics Arena

Most read

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
11 December 12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO
13 December 08:30
Football

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO

For context, Messi and his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba participated in numerous events during their one-day trip to Azerbaijan on December 11
Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history
11 December 14:33
Football

Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history

Despite a glittering career spanning Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami, Messi has never encountered Azerbaijani football teams-making this visit a historic moment
Lionel Messi's visit to Azerbaijan sparks 'Messimania'
12 December 16:34
Football

Lionel Messi's visit to Azerbaijan sparks 'Messimania'

The trip drew significant attention both locally and internationally, with Argentine media extensively covering the visit