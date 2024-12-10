Farid Gayibov: "And we have something special planned for 2025!"

Farid Gayibov, the president of European Gymnastics (EG), shared his reflections on the achievements of the past year in a recent statement.

In the "President's Notes" section on the organization's website, Gayibov emphasized that as 2024 gradually comes to a close, it offers an opportunity to both review the accomplishments of the past 12 months and look ahead to the future, Idman.biz reports.

One of the innovations introduced by European Gymnastics this year was online competitions. Initially, these events were held exclusively in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, but next weekend, Women's Artistic Gymnastics will join in. Together, they will host the online Christmas Cup, with prizes available on each apparatus. Gayibov expressed confidence that these online competitions would help athletes fine-tune their routines without the stress, time, and travel costs, while also offering financial benefits.

“One of the innovations we launched this year, together with our new partner Elevien, was online competitions. First in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics only. Now, this Saturday, Women’s Artistic Gymnastics is joining their male counterparts. Together, they host the online Christmas Cup, with prize money to be won on each apparatus. I believe that these online competitions can help prepare our athletes, and finetuning their routines, without the stress, time, and cost of additional traveling. Of course, pocketing some much-appreciated financial benefits is another huge advantage. And we have something special planned for 2025! Details will be out soon.

Another innovation that appealed greatly to the athletes and the audience took place in the form of a head-to-head competition called ‘Cross-Battles’. Rhythmic Gymnastics pioneered this exciting new format during the first European Cup in Baku (AZE), held in May. In 2025 we will return to Baku! It’s our aim to add more European Cup editions, in more disciplines!

Over the past weeks, the world’s best and most experienced judges gathered in Lausanne (SUI), the Olympic capital, and headquarters of both the International Gymnastics Federation FIG and European Gymnastics. For all FIG disciplines, the Intercontinental Judges’ courses were held, determining the categories for the following Olympic cycle, from the beginning of 2025 till the 2028 Games in Los Angeles (USA). I wholeheartedly thank our judges for the dedication of their time and effort and hope everyone received the results desired.

The end of the year also means awards season! Many of our athletes performed brilliantly this year, either at the European and/or World Championships and of course at this summer’s Olympic Games. Wishing them good luck in securing these awards, they certainly deserve the recognition.

With the end of this Olympic cycle, several gymnasts have announced the end of their competitive gymnastics career. Big names like Boryana Kaleyn (BUL), Igor Radivilov (UKR), Milena Baldassarri (ITA), and Filipa Martins (POR), who mean so much to us, their country, our community, and the fans. From the bottom of my heart, I wish these inspiring athletes all the best for whatever new journey they embark on, be it in or out of the gym.

And now, let’s focus on the light, the warmth, and the joy of this festive season. It’s time to catch up with loved ones, spend quality time together, reflecting on what brings us joy, and what we can do to bring more of it in the world."

Idman.biz