On December 5, the "Memorial Laza Krstic and Marica Dzelatovic" gymnastics competition kicked off in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Azerbaijani athletes secured two medals at the international tournament, Idman.biz reports.

In the individual all-around category, Nazenin Teymurova won gold, while Albina Aliyeva claimed silver, showcasing outstanding performances for the national team.

The tournament is set to conclude tomorrow.

