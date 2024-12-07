Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics judges were awarded the 1st category for the first time

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics judges showed high results in intercontinental judging courses covering the 2025-2028 Olympic period held by the International Gymnastics Federation in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Nigar Abdusalimova won the 1st category in the individual program and the 2nd category in group movements. Yevgeniya Vilyayeva won the 1st category in group movements and the 2nd category in individual program.

Also, Sabina Hajiyeva (in individual program) got the 2nd category, Vafa Bekarova (in group movements) got the 3rd category.

Azerbaijani justice representatives were awarded the 1st category for the first time in history.

