The Beyond the Sky trampoline gymnastics competition is ongoing in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Idman.biz reports that the tournament, which began on December 3, has seen outstanding performances from members of the Azerbaijani team.

Gymnasts Ayan Shabanova, Samira Huseynova, Sema Jafarova, Shafika Humbetova, Ali Niftaliyev, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, and Farhad Mustafayev have all secured spots in the final round.

The competition will conclude on December 7.

Idman.biz