Azerbaijan’s figure skating pairs are set to participate in the international Santa Claus Cup in Hungary.

According to Idman.biz, two Azerbaijani duos will compete in ice dancing.

Samanta Ritter and Daniel Brikalov; Maxine Witterby and Alexander Kolosovsky will perform in the rhythmic dance segment tomorrow, followed by the free dance the next day.

A total of 11 duos will vie for the prizes in this competition.

Idman.biz